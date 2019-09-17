× Trump’s Beverly Hills Fundraiser Hosted by Real Estate Magnate Geoffrey Palmer

President Trump’s Beverly Hills fund-raiser tonight will be held at a mansion of Los Angeles developer Geoff Palmer, according to sources familiar with the event.

Palmer is a major Republican donor in California, and the property Trump will visit tonight was also used for an event for Vice President Mike Pence.

Palmer was one of the pioneers of downtown’s revival in 2001 best known for his apartment complexes in downtown L.A. His so-called “Renaissance collection” of complexes have such names as the Orsini and Lorenzo. Backers praise his work, saying he built housing in places where others wouldn’t. Critics contend that he has shown little interest in quality architecture, favoring ornate designs.

Today, Palmer’s $4.5-billion company, G.H. Palmer Associates, is the eighth-largest owner of apartments in California, according to commercial real estate firm CoStar Group.

