Veteran Journalist Cokie Roberts Dies at 75

Journalist Cokie Roberts appears at the National Press Foundation's 26th annual awards dinner on February 10, 2009 in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)
Cokie Roberts, a longtime journalist who covered politics for NPR before heading to ABC News, has died at 75.
She died Tuesday of complications from breast cancer, NPR reported.
