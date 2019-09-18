× 1 Dead, 2 Wounded in Wilmington Shooting

Gunfire in Wilmington on Wednesday afternoon left a woman dead and two other people wounded, authorities said.

The shooting was reported about 3:10 p.m. in the 800 block of Bayview Avenue, north of Anaheim Street, Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

A woman estimated to be in her 20s was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Jader Chavez told KTLA. A male victim was hospitalized in serious condition and a second female victim suffered what was described as a graze wound.

The shooter, described as male, was last seen in the area of I Street and McDonald Avenue on foot, police said.

Further details regarding the circumstances of the shooting were not available.

Anyone with information can reach the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.