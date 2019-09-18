× 14-Year-Old Girl Injured in Fashion District Area Hit-and-Run Crash

A 14-year-old girl was injured in a hit-and-run crash in the Fashion District area of downtown Los Angeles last week, officials announced Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 7:40 a.m. Sept. 12 when the victim was walking in a crosswalk at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Stanford Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The intersection is at the border with Historic South Central.

The girl was struck by a tan-colored SUV, possibly a Toyota Highlander.

The driver left the scene without stopping or rendering aid, police said.

The victim was injured in the hip during the crash. She was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

The driver was described as a black man who is about 30 years old.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the driver in this case.

Anyone with information about the crash can call Detective Moses Castillo at 213-833-3713.