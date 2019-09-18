× 911 Call From Man Drugged at Democratic Donor Ed Buck’s WeHo Home Key to Criminal Case: Sheriff

Detectives were able to build a case against Democratic donor Ed Buck on drug charges by following the 911 call made by a man who authorities allege was drugged at Buck’s West Hollywood home.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said in an interview Wednesday that his department had been closely monitoring Buck after two men were found dead in his apartment, one in 2017 and the other earlier this year.

Buck was arrested and charged this week with operating a drug house, with prosecutors calling him a violent sexual predator who preys on men struggling with addiction and homelessness.

The latest man found in Buck’s home, identified in court papers as Joe Doe, went to the apartment on Sept. 4, where Buck “personally and deliberately” administered a large dose of methamphetamine, prosecutors said. Concerned he was overdosing, the man left Buck’s apartment to get medical help.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.