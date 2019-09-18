Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re taking a look at the latest smart lights from Philips Hue!

Philips Hue forever changed the way we think about light bulbs when they introduced a light that can instantly switch into 16 million different colors.

Now, the company has new ways of making your lighting smart and we got a peek at what’s new!

"So you have full control to dim any light, change the color temperature, change the color of the light, control it with the app, control it with accessories and you can control it with your voice," says Mike Deschamps with Philips Hue.

I brought my mom to check out the lights with me!

'Old school' seems to be a theme with the new candle bulbs that fit chandeliers, ceiling fans and a filament collection inspired by the Edison bulbs of yesteryear.

"What we really wanted to do is design a bulb that looked just as good as it does on and off," mentions Deschamps.

The bulbs use a sixth of the power of a regular incandescent, get bright enough to actually be useful and can last up to 15 years!

The new and improved Hue Go adds a fun splash of light anywhere. Plus, my mom thought it was pretty easy to use!

The battery lasts way longer than before, up to 18 hours and you can now control it with your phone over bluetooth.

"I want all of this!" my mom said.

Make any existing light smart, with a new hue smart plug and a smart button. They bring any fixture into the hue eco-system which means one app can control every light in your house.

Finally to really set the scene, check out the new Hue Play HDMI Sync Box! Simply plug in your video and audio sources and it syncs the colors on your smart lights in real time.

"It’s actually looking at your content on the TV, we highlight a couple different areas and it replicates that lighting in the rest of the room," says Deschamps.

"It’s really cool, I don’t think you need to go to the movies anymore," mentions my mom.

I’ve tried out a lot of smart bulbs and I find Hue to be the most consistent when it comes to switching colors and dimming - that’s because their system relies on a separate hub to power it all.

These new products will be available by the end of the year.

