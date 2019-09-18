Adelanto Parents Arrested After Baby Hospitalized for Malnourishment, Dehydration: Sheriff

An Adelanto mother and father were arrested on suspicion of child abuse and willful child cruelty after their 1-year-old daughter was hospitalized for malnourishment and dehydration, authorities said Wednesday.

John Dominicci and Monica Vasquez, both 31, were taken into custody nearly a month after investigators with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to investigate allegations of child neglect on Aug. 19, according to the department.

The 1-year-old had been taken to Loma Linda University Medical Center by ambulance and admitted for severe malnourishment and dehydration, authorities said. Investigators later determined the baby lived with her parents.

Sheriff’s officials have not said how the allegations first surfaced or who had the infant taken to the hospital.

Dominicci and Vasquez were arrested Saturday and booked into the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Central Detention Center.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy Gerania Navarro at 909-387-3615. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit http://www.wetip.com.