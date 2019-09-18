× After L.A. Stop, President Trump Heads to San Diego for Another Border Visit

President Trump’s tour of California will take him to San Diego on Wednesday, with an afternoon visit to the border and a review of a prototype of his much-debated wall.

Trump is set to tour the border area of Otay Mesa, a San Diego neighborhood along the Mexican border, after a fundraiser in San Diego before leaving the state. He visited the border wall prototypes last year as well,where supporters and protesters turned out to greet him. Ahead of the president’s visit, protesters have inflated the “baby Trump” balloon in downtown San Diego. A similar balloon made an appearance in the Bay Area on Tuesday.

While in the state, Trump announced the administration’s plans to revoke a longtime rule that allowed California to set tougher car emissions standards than those required by the federal government, igniting another battle between state officials and the White House.

The president has been met with protests during his visit as he continued his criticism of California over its homelessness problem. On Tuesday, at least one protester with the Revolution Club — a group that has routinely led political demonstrations that include burning the American flag — was arrested in Beverly Hills.

