OCSD Releases Sketches After 2 Similar Incidents of Man Touching Girls Who Were Walking in Aliso Viejo

Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials on Wednesday released sketches in two Aliso Viejo incidents in which girls were touched by a man while on their way to or from school. Investigators are working to determine if the two cases are related.

The first incident was reported about 9 a.m. Sept. 12 when deputies received a call about a 12-year-old girl who was touched by a man while she was walking to Aliso Viejo Middle School.

The girl confronted the man and yelled at him before she got away, officials said. She reported the incident upon getting to school.

The man was described as being in his early 30s with dirty blond hair and a goatee. He was wearing sunglasses and was dressed in all black clothing. An artist was able to make a composite sketch of the man.

The second incident was reported about 4 p.m. Tuesday when a 16-year-old girl was walking home from Aliso Niguel High School along the Aliso Creek hiking trail. The victim said she was walking when the man pulled on her skirt, officials said. The girl slapped the man’s hand away and ran home, where she reported the incident. The man ran off in an unknown direction.

The man was described as being between 30 and 40 years old, is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He has short black hair and was wearing sunglasses, a black collared shirt and tan cargo pants. An artist made a composite sketch of the man involved in this incident.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents can call Orange County Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7419.