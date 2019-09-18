“Best Of” Mixtape: Emmy Winners

As Hollywood prepares for this weekend’s Emmy Awards, we’re looking back at conversations with actors who have been part of Emmy-winning shows! Legendary comedian Richard Lewis reflects on his long friendship with Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David, and takes us behind the scenes of shooting a scene for the show. Emmy-winning actress Carrie Preston explains her process of bringing her characters to life in shows like The Good Wife and Claws. Kunal Nayyar, who starred as Raj on The Big Bang Theory, speaks candidly about his emotions as the long-running sitcom was coming to an end.

