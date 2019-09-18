‘I’m Doing Good,’ Henry DiCarlo Talks About His Recovery, Plans to Return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Henry DiCarlo joined us on the phone Wednesday to talk about his recovery from prostate surgery and to tell us when he plans on returning to work.

Henry underwent surgery to have his prostate removed after high PSA levels prompted his doctor to do a biopsy.

“Every sample had cancer and it was very aggressive,” he said.

Just a few weeks after his successful surgery, Henry was already making plans to return to work.

“I’m doing good … I’m looking forward to coming back on Tuesday,” he said.

One thing that Henry said helped his speedy recovery was the overwhelming support from his family, friends, viewers and everyone at KTLA.

He also wanted to urge men, especially over 50, to get their prostates checked out. “Early detection is the key,” he said.