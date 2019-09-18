× Justin Trudeau Wore Brownface During School Event in 2001, Party Spokesperson Says

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface during a school event in 2001, a spokeswoman for his political party confirmed Wednesday night.

“It was a photo taken in 2001 while he was teaching in Vancouver, at the private school’s annual dinner, which had a costume theme of ‘Arabian Nights,'” said Zita Astravas, speaking on behalf of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Trudeau was expected to address the matter late Wednesday.

The future prime minister attended the event with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin, said Astravas. He was wearing a turban.

The existence of the photograph was first reported by Time.

Trudeau, 47, was sworn in as prime minister in November 2015. Trudeau, son of Pierre Trudeau, is the first child of a Canadian prime minister to become prime minister himself.