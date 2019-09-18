Live: Trump boards Air Force One to leave Los Angeles

L.A. County Paying $3M After Shots Fired by Deputies at Charging Dog Kill Teen in Palmdale

Armando Garcia's aunt provided this photo of the teen to KTLA in June 2017.

Armando Garcia was spending time with friends in Palmdale one summer morning when Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies showed up in response to a complaint over loud music.

During the 2017 encounter, officials said, a pit bull charged at the deputies and they opened fire. A bullet ricocheted off the ground or a hard object and fatally struck the 17-year-old Garcia in the chest.

Now Los Angeles County will pay $3 million to Garcia’s family as part of a settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit Garcia’s mother, Roberta Alcantar, filed after the shooting.

Roberta Alcantar, left, mother of the victim, is comforted by Pharaoh Mitchell, co-founder of the Community Action League, in Palmdale in this undated photo.(Credit: Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

“It was a tremendous loss to the family,” said Brian Panish, an attorney representing the family. “We’re glad that the county has stepped up and accepted responsibility and the family will not have to endure this lawsuit any longer, although the loss will continue with them the rest of their lives.”

