LAPD Seeks Suspect in Fatal Shooting of 57-Year-Old Man in San Pedro

The Los Angeles Police Department asked for the public’s help Wednesday solving a deadly shooting in San Pedro the night before.

Eric Guillory, 57, was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest while lying in the courtyard of the Rancho San Pedro Housing Development after police were called to the scene Tuesday night, according to LAPD. Officers responded to the complex located at 275 W. First St. around 11:30 p.m.

Paramedics also responded to the scene but Guillory died from his injures, police said.

Authorities said people who live at the housing complex gave conflicting information about the suspect vehicle and did not give a description of the shooter. According to LAPD, detectives have no leads about a possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Maffei or Officer Tiffin at 310-726-7882 or 310-726-7884. During non-business hours or on weekends, police can be reached at 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.