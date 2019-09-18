× Massage Therapist Suing Kevin Spacey for Sexual Battery and Assault Dies Ahead of Trial

The anonymous massage therapist who accused disgraced actor Kevin Spacey of sexual battery and assault has died ahead of the trial. And because Spacey’s attorneys almost immediately notified the court, the case could be dismissed, the late accuser’s attorney says.

A trial date in the case has yet to be scheduled.

A notice of his death was filed by Spacey’s attorneys Tuesday in U.S. Central District Court, according to documents obtained by The Times on Wednesday. It’s the latest development in Spacey’s civil case, which was originally filed about a year ago.

Tuesday’s filing said that on Sept. 11, the attorney for the massage therapist informed Spacey’s attorney that the therapist had “recently passed.” But no further information had been given to Spacey’s team. The masseur had been identified in the personal injury lawsuit only as John Doe.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.