Meeting Held to Discuss Recent Violence at Middle School in Moreno Valley

Parents of Landmark Middle School students in Moreno Valley planned to meet Wednesday to discuss recent violence on campus that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident unfolded Monday afternoon.

A video depicts a 13-year-old boy being beaten up and critically injured at Landmark Middle School in Moreno Valley on Sept. 16, 2019.

As seen in video, a 13-year-old boy is punched before falling and apparently striking his head on a cement pillar. He's then seen being punched again after falling to the ground.

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury in connection with the attack, Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said.

