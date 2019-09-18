Meeting Held to Discuss Recent Violence at Middle School in Moreno Valley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Parents of Landmark Middle School students in Moreno Valley planned to meet Wednesday to discuss recent violence on campus that left a 13-year-old boy hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident unfolded Monday afternoon.

As seen in video, a 13-year-old boy is punched before falling and apparently striking his head on a cement pillar. He's then seen being punched again after falling to the ground.

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of assault likely to cause great bodily injury in connection with the attack, Riverside County Sheriff's Department officials said.

This is my nephew. He is 13 years old. He is fighting for his life right now because he was attacked by two students at school. I am so angry. And I cannot understand this. If you are reading this please, I beg you pray for him. His entire family is falling apart. Please pray. pic.twitter.com/GfpDDf6IiY — Patty Rodriguez (@pattyrodriguez) September 17, 2019