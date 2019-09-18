Mysterious Death of Man Found on Santa Fe Springs Street Is Under Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are trying to determine how a man found dead in a Santa Fe Springs street Monday morning sustained his fatal injuries.

Police received a report of a man down in the 11700 block of Telegraph Road just before 1 a.m.

Arriving officers found the unidentified man bleeding from a head injury, Whittier Police Department Lt. Mike Przybyl said.

The wounded man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are trying to determine if the man’s wounds were the result of an altercation or if he may have been the victim of a hit-and-run crash, Przbyl said.

Distraught family members were at the scene.

The victim’s mother said her son was with his sister at Maggie's Pub when he was involved in some type of dispute.

The mother also said she thought her son had been shot at some point.

Police have not confirmed if the man had been at the pub or if he had sustained any gunshot wounds.

No description of a suspect, or suspects, was given.

Police will check for surveillance video to help with their investigation.