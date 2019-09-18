Philips Hue Adds Vintage Style Filament Bulbs to their Lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We’re taking a look at the latest smart lights from Philips Hue!

Philips Hue forever changed the way we think about light bulbs when they introduced a light that can instantly switch into 16 million different colors.

Now, the company has new ways of making your lighting smart and we got a peek at what’s new!

"You have full control to dim any light, change the color temperature, change the color of the light, control it with the app, control it with accessories and you can control it with your voice," explained Mike Deschamps, a spokesperson with Philips Hue.

The company outfitted a hotel suite with their latest products and I got to take a look. Since Mom was in town, she got to tag along for the sneak peek. I was curious to hear her take on the bulbs.

'Old school' seems to be a theme with new candle bulbs that fit chandeliers and ceiling fans. Then, there is a filament collection inspired by the Edison bulbs of yesteryear.

"What we really wanted to do is design a bulb that looked just as good as it does on and off," explained Deschamps.

The bulbs use a sixth of the power of a regular incandescent and get bright enough to actually be useful. Also, they can last up to 15 years!

There's also a new and improved Hue Go. It is a moveable light that can add a fun splash of color anywhere you take it. Mom thought it was pretty easy to use. She was able to change the color using the app.

The battery on the Hue Go lasts way longer than before - up to 18 hours. Also, you can now control it with your phone over bluetooth.

To complete the smart home setup, Philips Hue is introducing a smart plug and button that can bring any existing fixture into the eco-system.

Finally, we checked out the Hue Play HDMI Sync Box! Plug in your A/V sources and it will sync the colors of your lights to the color on screen in real time. I thought the effect was a bit much, but I can see how it could complement certain viewing situations.

"It’s actually looking at your content on the TV, we highlight a couple different areas and it replicates that lighting in the rest of the room," explained Deschamps.

There are a lot of smart bulbs on the market, and Philips Hue bulbs tend to be on the more expensive side of things, but in my experience, they are the most reliable. They consistently respond to commands the first time around. Hue relies on a smart hub to power things, and that's probably why.

These new products will be available by the end of the year.

