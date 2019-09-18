Registered Sex Offender Accused of Indecent Exposure at Victorville Drive-Thru

Deputies arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday after they say he showed an obscene cell photo stored on his cellphone to two women working at a drive-thru restaurant.

Wesley Donald Brannen, 37, of Victorville was ultimately arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure and violating parole, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement.

The alleged crime took place shortly after 11 am. at a business in the 12000 block of Amargosa Road.

Brannen placed an order through a drive-thru window, officials said.

“After ordering, the suspect pulled to the window and proceeded to pull up a photograph of his penis he had stored on his cell phone,” according to the statement. “He placed his phone in a position which assured the two women working at the drive thru window would see the photo.”

The startled women refused to complete the transaction and reported the incident to authorities, sheriff’s officials said.

A deputy began investigating and soon identified Brannen as a suspect in the incident, the statement said. Brannen was spotted driving just after 5 p.m. driving in the area of Palmdale and Amargosa roads and took him into custody.

Deputies determined Brannen was already a convicted sex offender and on parole, officials said.

He was convicted in 2006 of attempting to commit a lewd or lascivious act on a child under 14 years old, according to the California Department of Justice’s sex registrant database. He was also subsequently convicted of another felony, however, details were not available.

Brannen was being held without bail pending his initial court appearance, scheduled Thursday in San Bernardino County Superior Court, records show.

