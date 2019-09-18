Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead, Other Victim in Critical Condition in San Bernardino

A shooting in San Bernardino left an 18-year-old man dead and another victim critically wounded Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of East Highland Avenue around 9:30 p.m. and found Damien Lopez wounded, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The San Bernardino teenager was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe another shooting victim who was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle was wounded in the same incident. He was listed in critical condition and police have not released his identity or age.

The shooting remains under investigation and authorities have not named a possible suspect. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lewis at 909-384-5762 or lewis_br@sbcity.org. Sgt. Tello can be reached at 909-384-5613 or tello_al@sbcity.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to authorities by filling out this online form.