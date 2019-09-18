Trump Says U.S. Will ‘Substantially Increase’ Sanctions on Iran

Trump Names Hostage Negotiator Robert O’Brien as New National Security Adviser

Robert C. O'Brien, special envoy sent by Donald Trump, returns to the courthouse after the lunch break on the third day of the A$AP Rocky assault trial at the Stockholm city courthouse on Aug. 2, 2019 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Credit: Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump says he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien to be his new national security adviser.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

Trump’s announcement about O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser’s post, citing policy disagreements.

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser.

 

