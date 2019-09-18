Trump Traffic Closures: DTLA, Chinatown Streets Blocked Wednesday Morning as President Ends CA Visit

President Donald Trump is ending his two-day fundraising trip in California Wednesday, which means another morning of traffic closures in downtown Los Angeles, where he stayed overnight.

Los Angeles police urged motorists to avoid the following areas in downtown, Chinatown and Lincoln Heights from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.:

Wilshire Boulevard between the 110 Freeway and Flower Street

Figueroa Street between Seventh Street and Fourth Street

Hill Street between Bernard Street and Alpine Street

College Street between Yale Street and Main Street

Spring Street and Alpine Street and Avenue 18

The following streets have been blocked and were expected to remain closed until “midday” Wednesday:

Figueroa Street from Sixth Street to Eighth Street

Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue

Seventh Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street

Trump was scheduled to speak at a fundraising committee breakfast in the city at 8:50 a.m. before heading to a landing zone in downtown L.A., according to the White House Press Office. From there, he’s set to travel to the Los Angeles International Airport for a 10:15 a.m. flight to the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar and then to the San Diego International Airport.

The president planned to take part in a roundtable with his supporters and a fundraising committee luncheon in San Diego before visiting the border wall in Otay Mesa.

He’s scheduled to leave for Washington D.C. at 4:25 p.m.

Trump’s visit has been met with protests, as well as an enthusiastic welcome from his supporters.

He vowed to do “something” about homelessness, which he said Los Angeles and other cities were destroying themselves with. During his trip, word also surfaced that his administration planned to announce a rollback of California’s power to set its own stricter auto emissions standards.