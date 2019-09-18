Workshop: A Day for Female Founders With Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff & FabFitFun’s Katie Rosen Kitchens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fashion Designer Rebecca Minkoff and co-founder and editor in chief of FitFabFun Katie Rosen Kitchens joined us live to tell us all about Workshop: A Day for Female Founders. This is a one-day immersive, educational experience that will feature interactive keynotes, workshops, and one-on-one sessions with some of the world’s most impressive female founders. Workshop will tackle the inner workings of everything from building a brand and money management, to the fundamentals of leadership and crafting the perfect pitch. For more info on the event and the contributors, see the links below.