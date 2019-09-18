× Worried About Rising Rents, L.A. Councilman Herb Wesson Calls for ‘Anti-Displacement’ Zones

Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson called this week for the rejection of a proposed 577-unit housing project, saying the city should go further by establishing “anti-displacement zones” around certain market-rate housing developments.

In a letter sent Tuesday to the South Los Angeles Area Planning Commission, Wesson said the six-story, market-rate project known as District Square would result in higher rents for the area’s low-income residents, displacing “lifelong community residents.” District Square was originally supposed to be a two-story shopping center with a Target and a Ralphs supermarket when it was approved in 2010, he said.

“We voted as a council for a development that would improve, not displace, the community,” Wesson said. “We have no need for a six-story development consisting of 577 luxury apartments that will be unaffordable to most of the neighborhood’s current residents.”

Wesson said in his letter that he would not consider supporting District Square unless it has a “significant” number of units set aside for low-income residents. He also said he would unveil a proposal in coming days for capping rents on properties within a two-mile radius of projects like District Square and protecting renters from “predatory” rent hikes.

