1,200 Marijuana Plants Seized in North Palm Springs Raid, 2 Men Arrested

Posted 5:41 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:53PM, September 19, 2019
Investigators haul away about 1,200 marijuana plants after raiding an illegal grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

Investigators haul away about 1,200 marijuana plants after raiding an illegal grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

Investigators uprooted about 1,200 pot plants and arrested two men Thursday during a raid at an illegal marijuana-growing operation in North Palm Springs, officials said.

The bust unfolded in a remote portion of the unincorporated county area near 16th Avenue and Indian Canyon Drive, according to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. It was spearheaded by the D.A.’s Riverside County Cannabis Regulation Task Force.

Investigators arrest two men during a raid at an illegal marijuana grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

Investigators arrest two men during a raid at an illegal marijuana grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)

“During a previous flyover of the area by a California Highway Patrol aircraft, the illegal marijuana grow was spotted on several parcels totaling about 6 acres,” prosecutors said in a written statement.

Ronald David Barrett, 54, and Jose Manuel Mercado Beltran, 43, were found at the scene and arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, according to the D.A.’s Office. Both were believed to be living at the grow site.

Both men were issued misdemeanor citations, Riverside County booking records show.

An investigators carried a marijuana plant during a raid at an illegal grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney's Office)

An investigators carried a marijuana plant during a raid at an illegal grow site in North Palm Springs on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: Riverside County District Attorney’s Office)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.