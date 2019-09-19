× 2 Men Arrested After Bar Fight Turns Deadly in Santa Fe Springs: Police

Two people suspected of being involved in a fight with a man who was fatally struck by a passing vehicle have been arrested on suspicion of murder, authorities said Thursday.

Whittier police said they arrested Anthony Edward Varela of Montebello and Kyle Michael Guinea-Mangubat of Pico Rivera, both 21, in the death of Ricky Munoz of Long Beach.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a fight with Munoz at a restaurant at around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 11700 block of Telegraph Road moments before a passing driver fatally struck the victim, officials said.

Munoz’ mother, Luz Jimenez, previously said her 22-year-old son had been at Maggie’s Pub with his sister when somebody took his hat during an altercation. The victim was then hit by a driver as he chased the thief across Telegraph Road, Jimenez said.

Detectives managed to find and arrest Varela and Guinea-Mangubat on Wednesday evening, according to police. Each has been booked on suspicion of murder on $2 million bail, officials said.

Hours after the incident, the victim’s mother begged for those responsible to turn themselves in.

“If you have a son or a daughter, or if you even have a heart … just say something,” she said.

It’s unclear whether or not police have contacted the driver who struck Munoz.

Officials encouraged anyone with information to come forward as the case remains under investigation. Tipster can call Detective Kristian Rios at 562-409-1850 or 1-800-222-8477.

