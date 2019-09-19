× 6 Suspects Arrested in Killing of Wildomar Man Found Near Lake Elsinore

Six suspects have been arrested in the killing of a Wildomar man whose body was found near Lake Elsinore last month, authorities said Thursday.

Frery Coronel, 31, was found dead Aug. 17 in an unincorporated area of Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies discovered his body along the South Main Divide in an area about 3 and a half miles south of Ortega Highway.

They responded shortly before 8 p.m. and first responders later pronounced Coronel dead at the scene, authorities said.

He had suffered trauma, authorities said, but no other details have been released about his cause of death.

On Aug. 29, authorities said four suspects were identified in his killing with three of them taken into custody — Christina Meza 30, Christian Meza, 28, and Alejandro Villegas, 25. All are from Lake Elsinore and were were arrested on suspicion of murder with allegations of gang ties, kidnapping and torture, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A fourth suspect identified at the time, 43-year-old Roberto Camacho, was arrested outside Riverside County and later brought back into the area to face potential prosecution.

The last two suspects — Melissa Unger of Lake Elsinore and Tyrone Jones of Yorba Linda — were arrested this month.

Unger, 23, was taken into custody on Sept. 11 and Jones, 37, was arrested Thursday.

The case remains under investigation and no other details have been released.

Anyone with information can reach Central Homicide Investigator Manjarrez at 951-955-2777 or Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station Investigator Gilbert at 951-245-3300.