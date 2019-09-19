× Activists See Grim Vindication After Ed Buck’s Arrest for Allegedly Running West Hollywood Drug House

Jasmyne Cannick was speaking at a Democratic club meeting Tuesday night when her phone buzzed with a text: The police were raiding Ed Buck’s West Hollywood apartment.

His neighbors had been alerting Cannick, a political consultant and activist for the black LGBTQ community, about comings and goings at the location after two gay black men in less than two years died of drug overdoses in the influential Democratic donor’s home.

Buck’s arrest Tuesday, about a week after a third man overdosed in his apartment, was grim vindication for the black LGBTQ community, which has crusaded for more than two years to hold him accountable, even in the face of what some said was silence by many Democrats and LGBTQ activists in West Hollywood.

Many have likened the effort to the Black Lives Matter movement, formed after a spate of high-profile police shootings of young black men.

