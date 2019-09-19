BREAKING: 1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Torrance Plane Crash

1 Person Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Single-Engine Plane Crashes Into Building Roof in Torrance

Posted 12:42 PM, September 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:34PM, September 19, 2019

One person was killed and another left in critical condition after a single-engine plane crashed into the roof of a building in Torrance on Thursday.

The Cessna 177 went down around noon just a mile east of Torrance Municipal Airport shortly after departure, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

A plane crashed on the roof of a business in Torrance on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A plane crashed on the roof of a business in Torrance on Sept. 19, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

Sky5 aerial footage shows the wreckage on the side of a building's roof, where plane parts could be seen smashed and strewn over the roof's edge.

Torrance Fire Department Chief Assistant Robert Millea confirmed one person was killed and said the other victim was critically injured.

Gregor said the circumstances of the crash are not known. City officials said the crash was reported in the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Part of northbound Crenshaw Boulevard extending from the Pacific Coast Highway to Airport Drive was closed as well as a stretch of southbound Crenshaw Boulevard from Skypark Drive to Airport Drive.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area and authorities said it's not clear when the roads would be reopened.

Check back for updates to this developing story. 

KTLA's Jennifer Thang  and Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.