1 Person Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Single-Engine Plane Crashes Into Building Roof in Torrance

One person was killed and another left in critical condition after a single-engine plane crashed into the roof of a building in Torrance on Thursday.

The Cessna 177 went down around noon just a mile east of Torrance Municipal Airport shortly after departure, according to Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor.

Sky5 aerial footage shows the wreckage on the side of a building's roof, where plane parts could be seen smashed and strewn over the roof's edge.

Torrance Fire Department Chief Assistant Robert Millea confirmed one person was killed and said the other victim was critically injured.

Gregor said the circumstances of the crash are not known. City officials said the crash was reported in the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Part of northbound Crenshaw Boulevard extending from the Pacific Coast Highway to Airport Drive was closed as well as a stretch of southbound Crenshaw Boulevard from Skypark Drive to Airport Drive.

Motorists have been told to avoid the area and authorities said it's not clear when the roads would be reopened.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang and Lucas DerMugrdechian contributed to this report.