Bus Carrying Country Singer Josh Turner’s Road Crew Crashes in San Luis Obispo Co.; 1 Killed, 7 Injured

Posted 4:32 AM, September 19, 2019, by
An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident in a file image (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Authorities in central California say a passenger bus has crashed while carrying the road crew for country and gospel singer Josh Turner, leaving one dead and seven injured.

Turner and his band were not on the bus.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Highway 46 in San Luis Obispo County when it crashed in Shandon late Wednesday night.

The trip followed a Turner concert at the Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles, according to media reports.

