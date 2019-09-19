Democratic Donor Ed Buck to Face Federal Charges in Connection With Gemmel Moore’s Death: Source

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ed Buck, a political activist and wealthy Democratic donor, will face federal charges in connection to the 2017 overdose death of Gemmel Moore at his West Hollywood apartment, a law enforcement source told KTLA on Thursday morning.

Buck was supposed to be arraigned Thursday on charges of battery, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, but it was continued to Oct. 11, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

He will be transferred to federal custody sometime in the afternoon, the source said.

Local and federal law enforcement officials will discuss the case at a 2 p.m. news conference in downtown Los Angeles.

Buck was arrested and charged on Tuesday after a 37-year-old man suffered a meth overdose in his apartment in the 1200 block of Laurel Avenue on Sept. 11, according to the DA's office.

Prosecutors allege Buck injected the drug into the victim, who survived.

The incident marked the third time in a little more than two years where a man overdosed on meth at Buck's residence.

The other two victims, 27-year-old Gemmel Moore and 55-year-old Timothy Dean, both died.

Moore's death, on July 27, 2017, was ruled an accidental methamphetamine overdose by the coroner's office. Prosecutors declined to press charges against Buck at the time, citing insufficient evidence.

Dean died of methamphetamine and alcohol toxicity on Jan. 7, and was also ruled an accident. No one called 911 until at least 15 minutes after he was dead, according to the autopsy report.

Both men were found dead inside Buck's residence, authorities said.

Buck will be charged with providing the drugs that led to Moore's death, the law enforcement source told KTLA.

In filing charges against Buck on Tuesday, prosecutors depicted him as a "violent, dangerous sexual predator. They allege he used drugs, money, and shelter as bait to lure men struggling with addiction and homelessness into his apartment, where he "manipulates them into participating in his sexual fetishes," according to court documents.

A news release from the DA's office referred to the residence as a "drug den."

Activists had been calling for Buck's arrest and prosecution in connection with the deaths of Moore and Dean before the prominent donor was taken into custody.

Buck is being held on $4 million at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, L.A. County inmate records showed.

He faces up to five years and eight months in state prison if convicted on the local charges.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.