× 3 Firefighters Hurt at Montebello Bakery Fire

Three firefighters suffered injuries while battling a blaze at a Montebello bakery on Thursday evening, authorities said.

The fire was first reported about 7:55 p.m. at Bimbo Bakery, 480 Vail Ave., according to a dispatcher at the Verdugo Fire Communications Center. Firefighters declared it extinguished within the hour.

Between 30 and 50 employees who were inside the 100-foot-by-100-foot building when it caught fire managed to get out before firefighters arrived, Montebello Fire Department Battalion Chief Alan Wilkes said.

“First responding units reported smoke inside the warehouse area,” he said. It was soon determined that the fire centered at a hopper used in the bakery, and the flames were confined to that area.

One firefighters suffered a minor electrical shock, while another suffered a soft-tissue injury and another was treated for exhaustion, Wilkes said. All three were expected to return to duty in short order.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed firefighters attending to one of their own, who could be seen walking.

