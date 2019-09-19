Getting Personal with David Lazarus

On this episode of the podcast, Jason and Bobby chat with Los Angeles Times columnist and KTLA contributor David Lazarus. Laz opens up about his difficult journey to kick his dependency on prescription drugs, which he recently detailed in a pair of L.A. Times columns. He also shares how he adapts his role as a storyteller between print media and broadcast. Laz also talks about which “shticks” landed him in a little hot water with the bosses.
Episode quote
“Look at me! Look at me! Look at me NOW! It is fun to have fun, but you have to know how.”
-Dr. Seuss, The Cat in the Hat
