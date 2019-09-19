BREAKING: 1 Dead, 1 in Critical Condition After Torrance Plane Crash

Harvest Festival Original Art & Craft Show Returns to the OC Fair & Event Center Sept. 20-22

Posted 11:48 AM, September 19, 2019, by
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.