Late Summer Storm Blankets Mammoth With Snow Weeks Before Start of Ski, Snowboard Season

Ski and snowboard season isn’t set to kick off at Mammoth Mountain until November, but a late summer storm has the resort already looking like a winter wonderland on Thursday.

Mammoth posted a series of photos taken Thursday morning on its social accounts that showed the mountain blanketed by snow.

“The transition from Summer to Winter has begun,” a post on the resort’s Facebook page read.

Mammoth Mountain is already preparing for the 2019-2020 ski and snowboard season a mere 7 weeks after the resort concluded its last season.

The resort will be open again for winter sports beginning Nov. 9.