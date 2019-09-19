Man Who Tried to Pay Victim to Drop Charges Arrested Months After Sex Assault: Santa Ana Police

Christian Aranda is seen in a booking photo released Sept. 19, 2019, by the Santa Ana Police Department.

A man who had been harassing a woman he sexually assaulted months ago was arrested this week in Santa Ana, investigators said Thursday.

The assault occurred after 23-year-old Christian Aranda invited the victim to his Santa Ana residence around 1 a.m. July 23, Santa Ana police said in a news release.

Officials say the woman fell asleep and awoke to find Aranda sexually assaulting her.

The woman told Aranda she hadn’t consented and immediately left the home, according to police.

But investigators allege that Aranda called the victim numerous times after that and went to her workplace looking for her.

Aranda even tried to pay the woman to drop charges, police said.

The news release states that the suspect has “made admissions of guilt.”

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Aranda, and found and arrested him at his home on Wednesday.

He was booked on $100,000 bond and is awaiting a court hearing, officials said.

