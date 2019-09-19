Motorcyclist Killed in Crash While Fleeing From Traffic Stop in Pacoima: CHP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A motorcyclist was killed after fleeing from California Highway Patrol officers who attempted to make a traffic violation stop in Pacoima Thursday morning, authorities said.

The incident began about 1:35 a.m. when multiple calls were made reporting a group of about 10 motorcycles doing tricks, recording video and blocking traffic on the northbound 5 Freeway at Roscoe Boulevard, CHP Officer Sanchez said.

Arriving officers located two motorcycles about 1:40 a.m. and attempted to make an enforcement stop, Sanchez said.

One of the motorcyclists attempted to exit the freeway and crashed into a wall on the Terra Bella Street exit.

Officers rendered aid to the motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was identified only as a man in his mid 20s.

No other motorcyclists remained at the scene.