Pound of Meth Seized, Stolen Car Recovered, 3 Arrested in Rancho Cucamonga Bust

Deputies seized about a pound of methamphetamine, recovered a stolen car and arrested three people following a traffic stop in Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday, authorities said.

A car that had been reported stolen was spotted shortly before 9 a.m. in the area of Foothill and Day Creek boulevards, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a written statement. They stopped the car and detained the driver, along with two passengers.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located approximately one pound of methamphetamine, cash and a scale,” according to the statement.

Deputies arrested the driver, 25-year-old Derrick Anthony Marquez of San Bernardino, on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sales and transporting a controlled substance, officials said. Marquez was also accused of violating the terms of Post-Release Community Supervision, or felony probation, stemming from a prior conviction, San Bernardino County booking records show. Bail was set at $200,000 pending his initial court appearance.

Passenger Daniel Fabian Bustos, 28, of Fontana was arrested on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, records show. He also had an arrest warrant issued by the U.S. Marshals Service and was being held without bail.

The second passenger, 30-year-old Raelyn Danyell Acosta of Rialto, was arrested on suspicion of transportation of a controlled substance, records show. Bail was set at $100,000.