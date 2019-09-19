Roy Orbison & Buddy Holly: The Rock ‘n’ Roll Dream Tour

Through the magic of cutting-edge holographic performance and re-mastered audio, Rock & Roll pioneers Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly are coming to Southern California. This once-in-a-lifetime show brings these two legendary performers together on the same stage for the first time. Tickets are on sale now at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Saturday, Sept. 21 and Sunday, Sept. 22 for your chance to win two tickets to see Roy Orbison and Buddy Holly: The Rock & Roll Dream Tour on September 27th at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. This show will transport you back in time for an unforgettable evening of hits. Good luck!

