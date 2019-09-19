× Surviving Crew Member Sues Conception’s Owners Over Fatal Dive Boat Fire Near Santa Cruz Island

A crew member who was aboard the Conception when it caught fire and sank on Labor Day, killing 34 people, is suing the dive boat’s owners.

Ryan Sims filed a lawsuit Sept. 12 that lists Truth Aquatics Inc., Worldwide Diving Adventures LLC and the Conception’s owner, Glen Fritzler, as defendants, according to records from Ventura County Superior Court.

The suit signals the beginning of a potentially long legal battle for the owners of Conception, who have already taken steps to protect themselves from liability.

Less than a week after the inferno, attorneys for Fritzler and his wife, Dana, filed a petition citing the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, asking a judge to eliminate their financial liability or lower it to an amount equal to the post-fire value of the boat, or $0.

