Suspected Burglar Fatally Shot by Resident in San Pedro

Posted 9:17 AM, September 19, 2019, by and
The 2800 block of South Carolina Street is seen in this image from Google Maps.

The 2800 block of South Carolina Street is seen in this image from Google Maps.

A burglary suspect was fatally shot by a San Pedro resident Thursday morning.

The incident was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Carolina Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

Investigators discovered a resident in the home opened fire after someone apparently entered the property, Madison said.

Emergency crews arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced that person dead at the scene.

It was unclear how the suspected burglar entered the home.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.