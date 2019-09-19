× Suspected Burglar Fatally Shot by Resident in San Pedro

A burglary suspect was fatally shot by a San Pedro resident Thursday morning.

The incident was reported about 7:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of South Carolina Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Drake Madison said.

Investigators discovered a resident in the home opened fire after someone apparently entered the property, Madison said.

Emergency crews arrived to find one person suffering from a gunshot wound and pronounced that person dead at the scene.

It was unclear how the suspected burglar entered the home.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.