UCLA Athletic Director Dan Guerrero to Retire in June 2020

UCLA athletic director Dan Guerrero will retire next summer after the UC Regents on Thursday unanimously approved a six-month extension of his contract that was previously set to expire in December.

Guerrero had informed the regents of his retirement plans before they voted on a contract that will now expire on June 30, 2020.

Fresno State athletic director Terry Tumey, a former UCLA All-Pac 10 Conference nose guard who played on the Bruins’ last team to win the Rose Bowl in 1986, is widely considered a strong candidate to become Guerrero’s successor.

The Bruins have won 32 NCAA championships and vastly enhanced their facilities and fundraising efforts during Guerrero’s 17 years on the job while experiencing underwhelming results in football and men’s basketball, their marquee sports.

