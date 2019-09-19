× Victims Killed in Wilmington Shooting ID’d as Teen Girl, Man in His 20s; 2 Others Expected to Survive

A teenage girl and a man in his 20s died in a shooting that also injured two others in Wilmington, authorities said Thursday.

Los Angeles police, who continue their search for the attacker after the Wednesday afternoon shooting, have identified the deceased victims as 24-year-old Alex Gutierrez and a 16-year-old girl, whose name is being withheld.

Harbor-area officers responded to the scene in the 800 block of N. Bayview Avenue after receiving a radio call about a shooting around 3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, according to LAPD. They arrived to find the girl unresponsive and not breathing, as well as Gutierrez and two other female victims, all of whom had been shot, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the 16-year-old dead at the scene and transported Gutierrez to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

The other two female victims suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to LAPD.

Authorities previously described one of them as a woman in her 70s who received treatment for a grazing gunshot wound. The other surviving victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital through a private vehicle, LAPD said earlier.

The shooter had approached a crowd of people, opened fire, and fled on foot, police said on Wednesday. The attacker was last seen near I Street and McDonald Avenue, officials said.

Capt. Jay Mastick said detectives were investigating the incident as a gang-related homicide.

Anyone with information can call Detective Cortez or Detective Killingsworth at 310-726-7889 or 310-726-7879. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477), using the mobile app “P3 Tips” or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

33.785795 -118.264357