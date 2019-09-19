Victorville Man Arrested on Suspicion of Harassing, Attempting to Grope 16-Year-Old Boy

A 25-year-old Victorville man was arrested on suspicion of harassing and trying to grope a 16-year-old boy as the teenager walked to a friend’s home Wednesday evening.

Adam Armando Moreno, who police describe as a registered sex offender and convicted felon on parole, allegedly approached the victim while he was walking near 7th and Victor Streets in Victorville and followed him, authorities said Thursday.

“The suspect made sexual comments to the victim and attempted to grab the victim’s penis several times,” a news release from the Victorville Police Department states.

The teenager told Moreno to stop multiple times and kept walking, according to police, but Moreno allegedly followed him and continued harassing him until he arrived at his friend’s home.

Moreno was found near the area and was arrested on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under the age of 18, according to police. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

Police said there may be other victims out there and urged anyone to come forward.

Anyone who may be a victim or has any information about the case is urged to call Deputy V. Quezada with the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463 or visit www.wetip.com.