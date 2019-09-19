Young German Shepherd Dragged From Pickup in Mead Valley Recovering Well, up for Adoption

A German shepherd seized by authorities earlier this summer after her caretaker dragged her alongside a moving pickup in Mead Valley is ready for a new home, officials said Thursday.

Beauty, 8 months old, suffered serious abrasions to her paws and abdomen in the July 29 incident, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services.

An animal cruelty investigation was opened after residents reported the dog was dragged then ditched in the roadway on Carter Drive around 7 p.m. July 29.

Beauty is believed to have somehow fell or jumped from a Toyota truck’s bed, but officials say the driver didn’t stop despite people chasing the vehicle and shouting to get her attention.

The driver told a deputy who responded that she was playing loud music and didn’t realize what was happening. She promised to take Beauty for veterinary treatment, but instead abandoned the dog on Carter Drive, according to Animal Services.

The matter remains under investigation.

Animal Services staff have been taking care of Beauty in the weeks since, changing bandages often as her injuries heal.

“Beauty’s wounds are very small and almost fully healed,” veterinarian Sara Strongin said in a statement. “The wounds no longer require bandage changes but veterinary team members are still applying a topical spray daily.”

Despite her struggles, officials describe Beauty as an energetic dog and say she’s gained 10 pounds during her treatment.

For more information on adoption, reach out to Animal Services at 951-358-7387 or visit the agency’s website.

