× 2 Charged With Murder After Bar Fight in Santa Fe Springs Leads to Man’s Death: DA

Two men have been charged with murder after they got into a bar fight in Santa Fe Springs and left the victim in the street where he was fatally struck by a passing vehicle, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Kyle Michael Mangubat, 21, and Anthony Edward Varela, 20, allegedly got into an altercation with Ricky Fernando Muñoz, 21, at a bar located in the 11900 block of Telegraph Road on Wednesday night.

According to prosecutors, the two men chased Muñoz into the street and left him in the road after assaulting him there. The victim’s mother previously told KTLA her son was with his sister at Maggie’s Pub when someone took his hat during a fight.

Muñoz was found bleeding from a traumatic head injury when officers later arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators later determined he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Whittier police said Thursday that Mangubat of Pico Rivera and Varela of Montebello were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Prosecutors and police have not said whether the hit-and-run driver has been found or what sort of prosecution he or she may face.

The two defendants each face a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted, according to the DA’s office. Bail for both men has been set at $2 million.