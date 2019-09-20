× Appeals Court Rejects Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten’s Latest Attempt at Parole

A California appeals court Friday rejected Leslie Van Houten’s latest bid for release from prison.

The 70-year-old Charles Manson follower has been recommended for parole three times, and each has been rejected — twice by former Gov. Jerry Brown and most recently by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During oral arguments in June before a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal, Van Houten’s attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, said his client should be released because she has been fully rehabilitated and is no longer a threat.

Jill Alicia VanderBorght, a representative of the state attorney general’s office, argued against Van Houten’s release, citing the “extreme gravity” of the crimes and her continued “minimization” of her role in them.

