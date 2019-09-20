Appeals Court Rejects Manson Follower Leslie Van Houten’s Latest Attempt at Parole

Leslie Van Houten speaks after her parole was denied June 28, 2002, at the California Institution for Women in Corona (Credit: DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AFP/Getty Images)

A California appeals court Friday rejected Leslie Van Houten’s latest bid for release from prison.

The 70-year-old Charles Manson follower has been recommended for parole three times, and each has been rejected — twice by former Gov. Jerry Brown and most recently by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

During oral arguments in June before a panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal, Van Houten’s attorney, Rich Pfeiffer, said his client should be released because she has been fully rehabilitated and is no longer a threat.

Jill Alicia VanderBorght, a representative of the state attorney general’s office, argued against Van Houten’s release, citing the “extreme gravity” of the crimes and her continued “minimization” of her role in them.

