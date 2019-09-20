Armed Robbery Suspect Fatally Shot by Police at 7-Eleven in Long Beach

An armed robbery suspect was fatally shot by police at a 7-Eleven store in Long Beach late Thursday night.

The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. as detectives were watching a vehicle believed to have been involved in a series of armed robberies earlier in the week, Long Beach Police Department spokeswoman Shaunna Dandoy said.

A man eventually exited the vehicle and entered a 7-Eleven store in the 5100 block of East Pacific Coast Highway.

Detectives encountered the suspect, who was armed with a firearm.

At that point “an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Dandoy said.

The suspected robber was pronounced dead at the scene.

An additional male suspect was taken into custody, Dandoy said.

No officers or members of the public were injured in the incident.

