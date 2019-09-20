Authorities Investigating Whether Critically Injured Moreno Valley Student Was Bullied Before Filmed Attack on Campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating whether a child who remains in critical condition after a violent assault at a Moreno Valley middle school had been the target of bullying before the attack.

The assault took place Monday afternoon at Landmark Middle School and resulted in the arrest of two 13-year-old students.

Riverside County sheriff’s investigators said they are aware of allegations of bullying involving the victim and are working with the school to conduct a “thorough investigation,” Deputy Robyn Flores said Thursday in an email. She did not say whether school officials had been notified of any bullying before Monday’s attack.

Anahi Velasco, public information officer for the Moreno Valley Unified School District, was unable to say whether the school had had past complaints of bullying and referred questions to the Sheriff’s Department.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.