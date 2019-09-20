Become a Citizen of ‘Haul-O-Ween’ at Cars Land

The residents of Cars Land have transformed the town of Radiator Springs into Radiator Screams for Halloween Time and 5 Live was invited to join the frightful fun.

As the Cars prepare to celebrate Halloween, or as they call it “Haul-O-Ween,” they have decorated their establishments for the occasion. They even wear their favorite “car-stumes” to celebrate. This festive celebration takes place at Disney California Adventure Park from Sept. 6 – Oct. 31.

This segment aired on September 18, 2019 on KTLA 5 Live.